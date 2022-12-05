Moore leads San Jose State against CSU Bakersfield after 21-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-4) at San Jose State Spartans (6-3)
The Roadrunners have gone 1-3 away from home. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for San Jose State.
Kaleb Higgins is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 8.9 points for CSU Bakersfield.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.