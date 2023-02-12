Moore propels San Jose State past Utah State 69-64

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Omari Moore scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and San Jose State beat Utah State 69-64 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 9 for 21 from the floor (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (15-10, 6-6 Mountain West Conference). Sage Tolbert added 10 points and five rebounds, while Ibrahima Diallo scored eight.