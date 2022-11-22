Moore puts up 24 in Fordham's 71-60 win over Stonehill

Moore was 9 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Rams (5-1). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had six assists. Kyle Rose was 3 of 11 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.