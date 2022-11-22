Moore puts up 24 in Fordham's 71-60 win over Stonehill

NEW YORK ( — Khalid Moore had 24 points in Fordham’s 71-60 win over Stonehill on Tuesday night.
The Skyhawks (2-5) were led in scoring by Andrew Sims, who finished with 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Max Zegarowski added 13 points for Stonehill. Shamir Johnson also had eight points.
Fordham outscored Stonehill in the second half by two points, with Moore scoring a team-high nine points after the break.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.