Moore rallies Oakland to 64-63 win over Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Jalen Moore scored six of his 17 points in the final 42 seconds to rally Oakland to a 64-63 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday night.

Moore hit a 3-pointer to pull Oakland within 63-61. He was fouled on a 3-point attempt with five seconds remaining and sank all three free throws for the win. That included waiting out a timeout by Northern Kentucky before his final foul shot.