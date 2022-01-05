Ryan Nembhard’s jumper pulled Creighton to 18-17 with 10:22 left in the first, and then Villanova took control. The Wildcats put the clamps on the Bluejays’ shooters, holding Creighton to 1 for 8 from the field and forcing four turnovers during a 16-3 run over the next 8:35 that ended with Moore’s layup that put Villanova ahead 34-20. The Bluejays went 12 straight possessions with either just one shot or a turnover.