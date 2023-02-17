Moore, San Jose State Spartans host the New Mexico Lobos

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico Lobos (19-7, 6-7 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (16-10, 7-6 MWC) San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -1.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jamal Mashburn Jr. and the New Mexico Lobos take on Omari Moore and the San Jose State Spartans on Friday.

The Spartans are 10-2 on their home court. San Jose State is fourth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Lobos are 6-7 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is the MWC leader with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Morris Udeze averaging 9.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Jaelen House averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Mashburn is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

