Moore scores 19, Murray State downs Indiana State 82-73

Moore was 6 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Racers (11-9, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Damiree Burns added 18 points while going 7 of 11 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Rob Perry shot 6 for 17 (0 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.