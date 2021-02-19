Josh Thomas had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-11, 6-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. DeAndre Gholston added 16 points, and Te’Jon Lucas had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.