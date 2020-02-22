Terrell Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hoyas (15-12, 5-9). Jamorko Pickett added 19 points and seven rebounds. Jagan Mosely had 13 points.
The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated DePaul 76-72 on Feb. 8. DePaul takes on Xavier on the road on Tuesday. Georgetown plays No. 19 Marquette on the road on Wednesday.
