Moore scores 22 as Saint Francis (PA) knocks off LIU 87-68

Moore shot 9 for 13, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Flash (7-10, 4-0 Northeast Conference). Land added eight rebounds. Josh Cohen finished with 13 points.

Marko Maletic led the way for the Sharks (2-15, 0-5) with 20 points. Andre Washington added 15 points, four assists and two steals for LIU. C.J. Delancy also had 10 points.