Moore scores 23 as South Alabama beats Arkansas State 82-62

JONESBORO, Ark. — Isaiah Moore’s 23 points helped South Alabama defeat Arkansas State 82-62 on Thursday night.
The Red Wolves (9-15, 1-10) were led in scoring by Terrance Ford Jr., who finished with 21 points and four assists. Izaiyah Nelson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Arkansas State. Omar El-Sheikh also recorded nine points and seven rebounds. The loss is the 10th in a row for the Red Wolves.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. South Alabama visits UL Monroe while Arkansas State hosts Coastal Carolina.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.