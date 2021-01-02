Oakland posted a season-high 22 assists.
Loudon Love had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (7-2, 5-1), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Trey Calvin added 16 points and eight assists. Tanner Holden had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Golden Grizzlies leveled the season series against the Raiders with the win. Wright St. defeated Oakland 90-51 last Friday.
