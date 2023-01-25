Moore scores 26 as San Jose State knocks off Air Force 82-52

Moore had six assists for the Spartans (13-8, 4-4 Mountain West Conference). Robert Vaihola scored 18 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas Torre was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

San Jose State took the lead with 13:33 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Moore led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 46-31 at the break. San Jose State pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Air Force by 15 points in the final half, as Vaihola led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.