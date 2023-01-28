Moore scores 30 as Fordham downs George Washington 85-70

Moore added eight rebounds for the Rams (17-4, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Quisenberry scored 22 points while shooting 9 for 21, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Rostyslav Novitskyi was 2 of 4 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.