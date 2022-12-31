Moore, South Alabama Jaguars take on the Georgia State Panthers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Alabama Jaguars (6-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -1.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moore and the South Alabama Jaguars visit Dwon Odom and the Georgia State Panthers in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 at home. Georgia State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 0-1 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama ranks sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Moore averaging 15.5.

The Panthers and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Odom is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Advertisement

Moore is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article