Moore, South Alabama Jaguars to host Morse and the James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes (11-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (7-9, 1-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -3.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moore and the South Alabama Jaguars host Vado Morse and the James Madison Dukes in Sun Belt play.

The Jaguars have gone 4-2 in home games. South Alabama is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dukes are 2-2 against conference opponents. James Madison has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars and Dukes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 17.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Morse is averaging 12.7 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

