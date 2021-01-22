Rashad Williams, the Golden Grizzlies’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 14 points per game, scored only six points (0 of 11).
Oakland (6-12, 6-5 Horizon League) dominated the first half and led 48-23 at halftime. Detroit mounted a charge in the second half, scoring 58 but coming up just short. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The Golden Grizzlies’ 48 first-half points marked a season best for the home team, while the 23 first-half points for the Titans were the lowest of the season for the visiting team.
Antoine Davis tied a season high with 30 points and had six assists for the Titans (3-8, 2-5). Bul Kuol added 15 points. Dwayne Rose Jr. had 15 points.
The Golden Grizzlies are undefeated in three games against the Titans this season. Most recently, Oakland defeated Detroit 83-80 on Dec. 27.
