Moore's 20 help Oakland knock off Wright State 75-73

FAIRBORN, Ohio — Jalen Moore had 20 points and Rocket Watts hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 12.6 seconds lift to give Oakland a 75-73 victory over Wright State on Sunday.

Moore had five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (6-11, 4-2 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Watts was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.