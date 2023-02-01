Moore's 25 help Murray State take down Belmont 83-82

MURRAY, Ky. — Brian Moore Jr.’s 25 points helped Murray State defeat Belmont 83-82 on Wednesday night.
Moore put up 14 points in the first half for Murray State, who led 49-43 at the break. Murray State took the lead for good with 3:10 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Moore to make it a 78-75 game.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Murray State visits Indiana State while Belmont hosts Illinois State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.