Moore's 25 help Oakland take down Green Bay 81-65

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — — Jalen Moore had 25 points in Oakland’s 81-65 victory against Green Bay on Saturday.

Moore added five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (4-11, 2-2 Horizon League). Rocket Watts scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Chris Conway finished 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 14 points.