Moore's 25 help Oakland take down Green Bay 81-65

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — — Jalen Moore had 25 points in Oakland’s 81-65 victory against Green Bay on Saturday.
The Phoenix (2-13, 1-3) were led in scoring by Randy Tucker, who finished with 17 points. Green Bay also got 11 points from Cade Meyer. In addition, Ryan Wade had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Oakland’s next game is Friday against Northern Kentucky on the road, and Green Bay visits Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday.
