Moore's 27 lead Oakland past IUPUI 83-77 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Moore scored 27 points, including a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation, and nine in overtime as Oakland beat IUPUI 83-77 on Thursday night.
Vincent Brady II finished with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Jaguars (3-17, 0-9). IUPUI also got 22 points and seven assists from Jlynn Counter. In addition, John Egbuta had 13 points. The loss was the Jaguars’ seventh in a row.
NEXT UP
Both teams play Detroit Mercy next, Oakland on Monday on the road and IUPUI at home on Saturday.
