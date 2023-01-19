Moore's 27 lead Oakland past IUPUI 83-77 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Moore scored 27 points, including a 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation , and nine in overtime as Oakland beat IUPUI 83-77 on Thursday night.

Moore had seven assists and four steals for the Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 6-3 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 26 points while shooting 9 of 17 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and added 15 rebounds. Keaton Hervey recorded 15 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.