Devante Carter had 15 points for the Spartans (13-14, 9-3). Joe Bryant Jr. and Jermaine Bishop had 15 points apiece.
The Rattlers leveled the season series against the Spartans with the win. Norfolk State defeated Florida A&M 95-67 on Jan. 27. Florida A&M plays South Carolina State at home on Monday. Norfolk State plays Bethune-Cookman on the road on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.