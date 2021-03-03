Trailing 43-30, FAMU embarked on an 18-3 run sparked by an alley-oop from Speer to DJ Jones with 16:31 left. The run gave the Rattlers a 48-46 lead with 11:26 remaining and they led the rest of the way.
Alex Caldwell had 11 points for the Eagles (4-8, 2-5), who have now lost five consecutive games. C.J. Keyser added 11 points and six rebounds. After N.C. Central came within 59-58 with 1:33 remaining, it did not score again with a turnover and five missed shots.
The victory was FAMU’s first at NCCU since Jan. 7, 2012.
