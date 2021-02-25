Nigel Scantlebury and Stephane Ayangma each had 12 points for the Blue Devils (4-16, 4-13), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Zach Newkirk had 11 points. Tre Mitchell, the Blue Devils’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 10 points per game, was held to four points (0 of 14).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.