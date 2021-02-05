Elijah Allen made two free throws with eight seconds left in overtime to give Wagner a three-point lead and Unique McLean was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
DeLonnie Hunt added 20 points and Elijah Ford had 13 points and eight rebounds for Wagner (4-5, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Allen added 12 points.
Larry Moreno scored a career-high 21 points for the Terriers (4-6, 4-5). McLean added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Quartlebaum had 13 points, and Travis Atson had nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Wagner defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-67 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.