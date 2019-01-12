CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Ja Morant had 17 points and 14 assists, freshman KJ Williams added nine points with 10 rebounds and Murray State beat Southeast Missouri State 85-67 on Saturday for its fifth win in a row since a loss at Auburn.

Murray State (13-2, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) has won 15 straight league regular-season games and eight road games since losing at Belmont last year.

Shaq Buchanan added 13 points for Murray State, which played the second game of a four-game conference road swing. The Racers are 7-2 against SEMO since 2011. Freshman Tevin Brown scored eight of Murray State’s first 14 points for an early six-point lead and didn’t score again.

Morant had 12 points and seven assists in the first half to help Murray State build a 46-38 lead over SEMO. The Racers shot 63 percent in the half and had 14 assists on 19 field goals. Isaiah Gable scored 11 points for SEMO in the half with three 3-pointers.

Ledarrius Brewer scored 13 points for SEMO (6-11, 1-3) and Gable 11.

