MURRAY, Ky. — Ja Morant had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to lead Murray State to a 97-85 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Murray State (11-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) stretched its home winning streak to 18 games, and has beaten Eastern Kentucky (7-8, 0-2) in 18 straight.

Shaq Buchanan, Tevin Brown and Darnell Cowart added 16 points apiece for the Racers. KJ Williams chipped in 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Nick Mayo had 36 points and nine rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky built a 12-point lead early in the second half, but the Racers answered with a 27-13 run for a 68-66 advantage with 9:19 remaining and led the rest of the way.

The Colonels cut the deficit to 88-85 with 2:03 left, but Cowart, Morant and Buchanan each scored on a dunk as the Racers closed on a 9-0 run.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.