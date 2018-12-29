MURRAY, Ky. — Ja Morant scored 23 points and dished out 13 assists as Murray State beat Bethel University of the NAIA 110-82 on Saturday night.

Morant was 8 of 14 from the field for the Racers (9-2). Tevin Brown added 18 points and five assists, KJ Williams had 16 points and five rebounds and Darnell Cowart and Jaiveon Eaves had 12 points apiece.

Morant and Brown combined for back-to-back 3-pointers to start the game and the Racers led all the way, taking it to 35-14 on a Shaq Buchanan dunk midway and building to 64-34 at the break.

Charles Cobb came off the Bethel bench late in the second half to score 14 points in three minutes, cutting Murray State’s lead to 94-70 with 5:39 to play. The Racers took off again after that, pushing it to 105-75 with the help of three Eaves 3-pointers.

Cobb and Isaac Edmondson scored 17 points apiece to lead the Wildcats.

