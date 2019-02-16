RICHMOND, Ky. — Ja Morant had 25 points and 14 assists as Murray State easily beat Eastern Kentucky 102-70 on Saturday night.

Morant also committed nine turnovers.

Shaq Buchanan had 16 points for Murray State (21-4, 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Darnell Cowart added 14 points. Tevin Brown had 14 points for the visitors.

Murray State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Nick Mayo had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Colonels (11-16, 4-10). Jomaru Brown added 19 points. He also had seven turnovers but no assists. Tre King had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Colonels on the season. Murray State defeated Eastern Kentucky 97-85 on Jan. 5. Murray State plays UT Martin at home on Thursday. Eastern Kentucky takes on Tennessee Tech on the road on Thursday.

