MURRAY, Ky. — Ja Morant had 27 points and 13 assists as Murray State won its ninth consecutive game, beating Austin Peay 94-83 on Saturday night.

Morant made 9 of 10 free throws. He added six rebounds.

Shaq Buchanan had 19 points for Murray State (25-4, 16-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Darnell Cowart added 15 points. Devin Gilmore had 12 points for the home team.

Steve Harris scored a career-high 26 points for the Governors (21-10, 13-5). Terry Taylor added 23 points and eight rebounds. Jabari McGhee had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Racers improve to 2-0 against the Governors for the season. Murray State defeated Austin Peay 73-71 on Feb. 14. The Racers and the Governors next take the floor in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

