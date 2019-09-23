Another defensive back, Josh Thompson, is out indefinitely with a broken foot and linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr., will miss the rest of the season with a knee ligament sprain.

Texas (3-1, 1-0) is already struggling against the pass. The Longhorns rank No. 100 nationally in pass efficiency defense and No. 96 overall in third down defense.

The Longhorns are off this week before traveling to West Virginia on Oct. 5. They play No. 6 Oklahoma, which has one of the top passing offenses in the country, on Oct. 12.

