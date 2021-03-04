Southeast Missouri totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Eric Reed Jr. had 17 points for the Redhawks (11-16). Nana Akenten added six rebounds.
Morehead State will play third-seeded Eastern Kentucky or No. 6 seed Austin Peay in the semifinals Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.