Alex Caldwell scored a career-high 29 points for the Redhawks (4-18, 0-9), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Nygal Russell added 16 points. Jordan Love had 14 points.
Morehead State faces UT Martin at home on Saturday. Southeast Missouri plays Eastern Kentucky on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.