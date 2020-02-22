Djimon Henson scored 14 and Talon Cooper 11 for Moorehead State, who finished 24-of-48 shooting despite missing 12 of 18 3s. Moorehead State also missed nine of 21 foul shots, but Tennessee State (16-13, 8-8) went to the foul line just three times making just one.
Wesley Harris paced the Tigers with 20 points and Michael Littlejohn and Emmanuel Egbuta scored 13 apiece.
___
More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.