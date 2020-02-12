SUPER SENIORS: Morehead State’s Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, although that figure has dropped to 37 percent over the last five games.

OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Colonels have scored 70.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Jomaru Brown has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Brown has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 12-6 when scoring at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Eastern Kentucky is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Colonels are 4-13 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky is ranked first in Division I with an average of 76.8 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com