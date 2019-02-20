Morehead State (10-17, 6-8) vs. Jacksonville State (19-8, 11-3)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State goes for the season sweep over Morehead State after winning the previous matchup in Morehead. The teams last played on Jan. 26, when the Gamecocks shot 52.5 percent from the field while holding Morehead State to just 43.3 percent on the way to a 77-71 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jason Burnell has put up 15.9 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gamecocks. Marlon Hunter has paired with Burnell and is accounting for 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Jordan Walker, who is averaging 16.7 points.

JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 42.1 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Gamecocks are 13-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 6-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Eagles are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 72 points or fewer and 4-17 when opponents exceed 72 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gamecocks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Jacksonville State has an assist on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Morehead State has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State is ranked first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Gamecocks have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game and 15.6 per game over their last five games.

