Wendell Green Jr. scored 29 points for Eastern Kentucky (22-7), Michael Moreno 14 and Curt Lewis 11. The Colonels ended their season winning seven of their last nine games.
Cooper made two free throws with four seconds left for the 67-64 advantage. Out of a timeout, Green missed a 3-pointer to end the game.
___
