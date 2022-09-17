Morehead St. wins home opener over NAIA Kentucky Christian

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Grady Cramer threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns and Morehead State beat NAIA-level Kentucky Christian 49-14 on Saturday in the Eagles’ home opener.
Cramer threw two touchdown passes to Christian Graves and one each to Gunnison Bloodgood and Kenny Lewis Jr. Cramer completed a pass to 10 receivers.
Maxwell Ward threw for 334 yards and a touchdown for the Knights but was intercepted twice. Vincent Taylor had 123 yards receiving on four receptions, one of which was a 66-yard scoring pass from Ward to reduce the deficit to 21-7.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2