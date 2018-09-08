MOREHEAD, Ky. — Lawson Page threw for three touchdowns and led his team with a career-high 146 rushing yards as Morehead State beat Division III Mount St. Joseph 48-19 on Saturday.

Page threw for 86 yards for the Eagles (1-1). Jovan Smith added 104 yards rushing and a touchdown. Arien Beasley ran for 46 yards and two scores and Chris Nelson also ran for a score. Sugar Ray Wyche Jr. had 33 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The Eagles were on top 42-6 at halftime and held on in the second half for the win.

Morehead State outgained Mount St. Joseph 519-281 yards.

Chaiten Tomlin threw for 152 yards and a score for the Lions. Colby Newman ran for 32 yards and a score on 13 carries. Tramon Redd had a 10-yard interception return for a score.

