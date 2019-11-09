The Eagles never ran a play in the red zone and their shortest touchdown was a 27-yard pass from Pappas to Landon Hurst. Pappas also passed for touchdowns of 83 yards to Huffman and 73 yards to Ian Holder. Issiah Aguero scored on a 37-yard run.

Holder had three catches for 110 yards; Huffman 3 for 104.

Duncan completed 30 of 48 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Larose had six receptions for 112 yards and the one touchdown.

