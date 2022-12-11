Morehead State Eagles to host East Tennessee State Buccaneers Sunday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-5) at Morehead State Eagles (4-5) Morehead, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -1.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Morehead State and East Tennessee State take the court. The Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Morehead State is the leader in the OVC with 17.3 fast break points.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 in road games. East Tennessee State ranks fourth in the SoCon giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Gross is shooting 63.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Mark Freeman is averaging 12.4 points for Morehead State.

Deanthony Tipler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Haynes is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for East Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article