MOREHEAD, Ky. — Lamontray Harris scored 20 points, Jordan Walker added 16 and Morehead State beat IUPUI 74-70 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Malek Green added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles (4-8).

IUPUI tied the game for the final time on an Evan Hall dunk with two minutes left but then went 1 of 8, including six misses from the arc. Walker drove through the middle for a bucket for the lead, A.J. Hicks made a steal that Green turned into a basket on a baseline drive as the shot clock was winding down and Walker added two free throws with seven seconds left.

IUPUI trailed by 15 before closing the final 7½ minutes of the first half by outscoring Morehead State 21-5, finishing with a dunk by Elyjah Goss at the buzzer to lead 37-36.

Camron Justice scored 20 points, his ninth game this season of at least 20 for IUPUI (8-5).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.