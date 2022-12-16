Morehead State takes on Mercer following Thomas' 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (6-5) at Mercer Bears (5-6) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Mercer Bears after Kalil Thomas scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 74-71 victory against the Georgia Southern Eagles. The Bears have gone 3-1 in home games. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon scoring 76.5 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Morehead State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Hurtado is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bears. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 58.4% over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Thomas is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.7 points. Alex Gross is shooting 64.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

