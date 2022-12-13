Morehead State visits Georgia Southern on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (5-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Morehead State Eagles face Georgia Southern. The Georgia Southern Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. Georgia Southern averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Morehead State Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Alex Gross averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Georgia Southern Eagles, while averaging 8.1 points. Carlos Curry is shooting 78.0% and averaging 10.3 points for Georgia Southern.

Gross is shooting 64.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Morehead State Eagles. Mark Freeman is averaging 12.0 points for Morehead State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

