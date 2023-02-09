Morehead State visits Little Rock following Gordon's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (16-9, 9-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-18, 3-9 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -2; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Deantoni Gordon scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 84-81 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Trojans have gone 6-4 at home. Little Rock has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 9-3 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is sixth in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Mark Freeman averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Trojans. Gordon is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Freeman is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

