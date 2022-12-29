Morehead State visits Tennessee State after Fitzgerald's 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (7-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee State -3; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 30 points in Tennessee State’s 98-83 win against the Brescia Bearcats. The Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Tennessee State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Morehead State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Tigers and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Fitzgerald is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.

Kalil Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Alex Gross is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

