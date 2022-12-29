Morehead State visits Tennessee State after Fitzgerald's 30-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (7-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-5)
The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Morehead State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Tigers and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Fitzgerald is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Tennessee State.
Kalil Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Alex Gross is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Morehead State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.
Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.