Morehead State visits Tennessee Tech after Thelwell's 20-point performance

Morehead State Eagles (10-7, 3-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-11, 2-2 OVC)
The Eagles are 3-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.
Mark Freeman is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.
Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
