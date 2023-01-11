Morehead State visits Tennessee Tech after Thelwell's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morehead State Eagles (10-7, 3-1 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-11, 2-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Drew Thelwell scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 69-59 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers. The Golden Eagles have gone 5-3 at home. Tennessee Tech is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 3-1 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is averaging 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Mark Freeman is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article