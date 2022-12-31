Morehead State visits UT Martin after Freeman's 30-point game

Morehead State Eagles (8-6, 1-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 0-1 OVC)
The Skyhawks are 7-0 in home games. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.
The Eagles have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State ranks second in the OVC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Alex Gross averaging 7.1.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.
Freeman is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Gross is averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.
Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
