Morehead State wins 62-55 against Bellarmine

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Jake Wolfe’s 14 points helped Morehead State defeat Bellarmine 62-55 on Saturday night.
Peter Suder led the way for the Knights (1-1) with 24 points. Alec Pfriem added seven points and nine rebounds for Bellarmine. In addition, Bash Wieland had seven points.
NEXT UP
Morehead State plays Tuesday against West Virginia on the road, while Bellarmine hosts Campbellsville Harrodsburg on Monday.
