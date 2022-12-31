Moreno and Saint Francis (BKN) host Cent. Conn. St.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-13, 0-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Larry Moreno scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 89-66 win against the Medgar Evers Cougars.

The Blue Devils are 1-4 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC in rebounding with 28.4 rebounds. Andre Snoddy leads the Blue Devils with 5.9 boards.

The Terriers are 1-5 in road games. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Rob Higgins is averaging 11.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Terriers. Moreno is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 62.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

